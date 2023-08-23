Menu

Crime

Police ask witnesses to fatal shooting in downtown Kitchener to come forward

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 2:25 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this man in connection to a fatal shooting in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this man in connection to a fatal shooting in Kitchener, Ont. Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to the recent fatal shooting in Kitchener to come forward.

Police say an 18-year-old man was gunned down in front of a business near Queen and Charles streets on Aug. 13, shortly after 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It is the 2nd homicide in Waterloo Region in 2023.

Police believe that 10 people directly witnessed the shooting.

They have described the suspect as being a Black man wearing a baseball hat, a two-toned two-toned (light-dark) hooded jacket, dark pants, and white shoes. He drove to the scene on a white motorized scooter.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Major Crime Unit tip line at 519-570-9777, ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe Campaign has been launched for Joshua Tarnue, who is said to be the victim of the shooting.

 

More on Crime
