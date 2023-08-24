Menu

Video link
Headline link
Weather

Okanagan weather: Hot weather in forecast for last weekend of August

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 2:30 pm
An upper ridge of high pressure builds back 30 degree heat for the final weekend of August. View image in full screen
An upper ridge of high pressure will build back 30-degree heat for the final weekend of August. SkyTracker Weather
For the final week of August, a gradual warm-up is moving into the Okanagan, with Thursday seeing mostly sunny skies and a daytime high in the mid-20s.

Hazy smoke will linger at times for both Thursday and Friday as clouds slide in to finish the workweek, along with an afternoon high pushing toward the upper 20s.

For the weekend, 30-degree heat is projected as a ridge rebuilds, bringing sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday.

Hazy conditions will linger at times on both days, as well as into early next week, with daytime highs starting the week in the low 30s.

A major cool down is expected mid-week, with some much-needed moisture also expected.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

