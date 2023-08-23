Menu

Politics

Edmonton city council set to discuss police funding Wednesday

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted August 23, 2023 12:04 pm
Edmonton city council to debate police funding formula
The debate over a funding formula for the Edmonton Police Service is set to pick up again. Ward sipiwiyiniwak Coun. Sarah Hamilton joined ‘Global News at Noon Edmonton’ to talk about the challenging discussions council will be having in the coming days.
Funding for the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is the first item on the agenda at a city council meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Edmonton is the only municipality in Canada, as of late 2022, to use a police funding formula instead of an annual lump sum.

Ward pihêsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell said the funding formula was created in 2016 as a way for police to have a steady, predictable flow of funding from year to year, as the police service was regularly coming to council with budget requests.

“The council of the day said, we’re going to get away from having these rhetorical conversations all the time. Let’s develop a way that you know what you’re going to get for funding, more or less, and we know what we’re going to give you for funding, more or less,” said Cartmell.

Click to play video: 'New funding formula for Edmonton Police Service approved'
New funding formula for Edmonton Police Service approved

“We can just take the money conversation out of it and have a conversation then about outcomes.”

EPS is one of the most well-funded police services per capita in Canada, according to the Edmonton Police Commission. In 2022, the base budget for EPS was $487.7 million, making up about 30 per cent of the city’s budget.

The formula is tied to population growth and inflation.

However, the formula was paused after council held a multi-day public hearing following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in May 2020.

Since then, council has not set a long-term police funding formula. It is expected for council to debate and possibly decide on a formula Wednesday.

More to come…

