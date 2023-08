Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured in what Winnipeg firefighters are calling a “significant” gas leak at a Bellavista Crescent bungalow early Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 5:30 a.m., and established a perimeter around the home, while a number of neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

Once the gas line was crimped by Manitoba Hydro workers, residents were able to safely return home.