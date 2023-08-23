Elmwood church expected to be total loss after early-morning blaze, Winnipeg firefighters say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg drivers are being asked to avoid a section of Elmwood Wednesday morning as a fire at an area church has shut down several roads.

Firefighters were called to the Spanish Church of God on Tweed Avenue just before 4 a.m. and weren’t able to enter the building due to heavy fire conditions.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, the blaze was declared under control by 5:49 a.m., but the building is expected to be a total loss due to a partial collapse.

Christina Hernandez, who lives nearby and whose husband is the church’s pastor, told 680 CJOB she woke up to an orange glow.

“I woke up my husband and I said, ‘get up, the church is on fire’,” Hernandez said.

“Suddenly, the roof, the tower and everything caught fire.”

Hernandez said she was concerned there may have been people asleep in the homes next to the church, but thankfully firefighters had the situation under control quickly.

View image in full screen The collapsed front of the church can be seen in this photo from Wednesday morning. Sam Brownell / Global News

TRAFFIC ALERT: WFPS FIRE CLOSURES.

Due to a working fire.

Watt St. is closed from Thames Ave. to Riverton Ave.

Tweed Ave. is closed from Elmwood Road to Allan St.

Please avoid the area.#Winnipeg #WPGTraffic #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/1ilZa9kPLF — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) August 23, 2023

One firefighter was injured in the effort and taken to hospital in stable condition, and a neighbouring home was temporarily evacuated for precautionary reasons.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to the Manitoba Historical Society , the wood-frame church was originally built in 1911 as St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Road closures related to the fire include Tweed Avenue from Elmwood Road to Allan Street and Watt Street from Thames Avenue to Riverton Avenue.