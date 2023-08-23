Menu

Fire

Elmwood church expected to be total loss after early-morning blaze, Winnipeg firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 8:40 am
The aftermath of an early-morning fire at this Winnipeg church. View image in full screen
The aftermath of an early-morning fire at this Winnipeg church. Sam Brownell / Global News
Winnipeg drivers are being asked to avoid a section of Elmwood Wednesday morning as a fire at an area church has shut down several roads.

Firefighters were called to the Spanish Church of God on Tweed Avenue just before 4 a.m. and weren’t able to enter the building due to heavy fire conditions.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, the blaze was declared under control by 5:49 a.m., but the building is expected to be a total loss due to a partial collapse.

Christina Hernandez, who lives nearby and whose husband is the church’s pastor, told 680 CJOB she woke up to an orange glow.

“I woke up my husband and I said, ‘get up, the church is on fire’,” Hernandez said.

“Suddenly, the roof, the tower and everything caught fire.”

Hernandez said she was concerned there may have been people asleep in the homes next to the church, but thankfully firefighters had the situation under control quickly.

The collapsed front of the church can be seen in this photo from Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
The collapsed front of the church can be seen in this photo from Wednesday morning. Sam Brownell / Global News

One firefighter was injured in the effort and taken to hospital in stable condition, and a neighbouring home was temporarily evacuated for precautionary reasons.

Trending Now

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to the Manitoba Historical Society , the wood-frame church was originally built in 1911 as St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Road closures related to the fire include Tweed Avenue from Elmwood Road to Allan Street and Watt Street from Thames Avenue to Riverton Avenue.

FireWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSroad closuresChurch FireElmwood fireWinnipeg church fire
