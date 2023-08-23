Menu

Ontario court set to rule in Jordan Peterson feud over social media complaints

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2023 6:10 am
The Ontario Divisional Court is expected to release a decision today that will determine whether controversial psychologist, author and media commentator Jordan Peterson will have to undergo social media training. Peterson waits to speak to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park, Alta., Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. View image in full screen
TORONTO — An Ontario court is expected to release a decision today that will determine whether controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson will have to undergo social media training.

Last November, Peterson, who is also an author and media commentator, was ordered by the College of Psychologists of Ontario to undergo a coaching program on professionalism in public statements.

That followed numerous complaints to the governing body of Ontario psychologists, of which Peterson is a member, regarding his online commentary directed at politicians, a plus-sized model and transgender actor Elliot Page, among other issues.

The college’s complaints committee concluded his controversial public statements could amount to professional misconduct and ordered the social media coaching program _ failure to comply could mean the loss of his licence to practice psychology in the province.

Peterson filed for a judicial review, arguing his political commentary is not under the college’s purview.

The case is being watched closely by free speech advocates and regulators in other professions, and has featured interveners including the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario and LGBTQ+ advocacy group Egale Canada.

Peterson, a retired University of Toronto psychology professor, rose to prominence through his polarizing YouTube videos critiquing liberal culture and his successful self-help book, 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

