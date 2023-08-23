Menu

Canada

Guelph Community Foundation distributes over $500K to 11 organizations

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 23, 2023 8:46 am
Eleven non-for-profit organizations are receiving federal funding from the Guelph Community Foundation, with $512,000 coming from the federal Community Services Recovery Fund.
GCF/Google
The Guelph Community Foundation has handed out over half a million dollars in funding to nearly a dozen community service organizations.

In a news release on Monday, the foundation announced $512,000 in funding to support 11 projects throughout Guelph and Wellington County.

The funds are being distributed through the federal government’s Community Services Recovery Fund, a one-time investment of $400 million by the government of Canada to help community services, charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies across the country.

The investment is meant to help adapt and modernize organizations and help them become better equipped to improve the efficacy, accessibility and sustainability of the community services they provide through pandemic recovery and beyond.

The organizations include the Guelph Community Health Centre and the Guelph Black Heritage Society.

Compass Community Services will get $100,000 to upgrade its service systems, plus the foundation is investing another $100,000 to modernize and improve the Guelph Community Health Centre’s financial management system.

Story continues below advertisement

Also, over $54,000 is going towards the Guelph Black Heritage Society to develop a comprehensive fundraising strategy.

A full list of the organizations can be found online.

The foundation received 27 applications through the recovery fund, totaling more than $1.3 million in requests.

