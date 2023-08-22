Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Teenage girl in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in central Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 9:17 pm
A collision between a pedestrian on 97 Street at 117 Avenue in central Edmonton sent a teenager to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. View image in full screen
A collision between a pedestrian on 97 Street at 117 Avenue in central Edmonton sent a teenager to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 15-year-old girl was left in life-threatening condition after being hit by a truck on a busy street north of downtown in central Edmonton.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on 97th Street at 117th Avenue.

It was reported to police that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was travelling south on 97 Street in the first lane, while an Edmonton Transit Service bus was stopped in the second lane at 117 Avenue.

The teenage girl was on the north side of the intersection and walking east across 97 Street when she was hit by the Silverado, police said.

Paramedics treated and transported the girl to hospital in critical condition. The man driving the Chevy remained on scene until police arrived, EPS said.

Trending Now

The Edmonton Police Service’s Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) has since taken over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing, and thus no charges have been laid as of publishing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the EPS by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

More on Canada
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton TrafficEdmonton roadsPedestrian CollisionSerious collisionEdmonton serious collision97 Street collisionEPS major collision investigations sectionMajor collision investigations sectionEdmonton Major CollisionEdmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigations Section
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices