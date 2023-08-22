Teenage girl in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old girl was left in life-threatening condition after being hit by a truck on a busy street north of downtown in central Edmonton.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on 97th Street at 117th Avenue.

It was reported to police that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was travelling south on 97 Street in the first lane, while an Edmonton Transit Service bus was stopped in the second lane at 117 Avenue.

The teenage girl was on the north side of the intersection and walking east across 97 Street when she was hit by the Silverado, police said.

Paramedics treated and transported the girl to hospital in critical condition. The man driving the Chevy remained on scene until police arrived, EPS said.

The Edmonton Police Service’s Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) has since taken over the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and thus no charges have been laid as of publishing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the EPS by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.