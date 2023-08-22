Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ibrahim Ali trial: Brother of teen found dead in B.C. park testifies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2023 10:53 pm
Ibrahim Ali has pleaded not guilty to the July, 2017 killing. View image in full screen
Ibrahim Ali has pleaded not guilty to the July, 2017 killing of a teen girl in Burnaby, B.C. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The brother of a young teen girl who was found dead in a Burnaby, B.C., park six years ago says he spoke to his sister via the messaging app WeChat just hours before their mother reported her missing.

The man, who cannot be identified under the terms of a publication ban, told the B.C. Supreme Court jury he was 11 years older than the girl and had been working as a teacher in Beijing at the time of her death.

He says he and his sister exchanged their final messages at about 7:15 p.m. on July 18, 2017.

The victim’s brother testified that the girl had texted him in a mixture of English and Mandarin about which Harry Potter house he would choose and his clothing size.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Trial of Ibrahim Ali hears from murder victim’s brother'
Trial of Ibrahim Ali hears from murder victim’s brother
Story continues below advertisement

The teen’s body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park in the early hours of July 19, at which point her brother says he booked a flight back to B.C.

The defendant, Ibrahim Ali, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder earlier this year.

The victim’s brother also testified Tuesday that he first learned of his sister’s disappearance from their concerned mother, which prompted him to reach out to the girl, urging her to get in touch.

Trending Now

He said he and his sister would typically talk about once a week.

More on Crime

He told court he visited his sister and their mother at their Burnaby apartment in February that year, but the last time he saw the girl was over a video call a few weeks before she died.

“She seemed normal. She seemed happy,” he told the jury during direct examination Tuesday when asked about her demeanor on the call.

“She was smiling, she was laughing. Her tone was happy,” he said.

Crown attorney Isobel Keeley said in an opening statement that the court would hear evidence showing the girl’s killing was random, but that DNA results would prove Ali sexually assaulted her.

She said the evidence would show the girl was passing through a neighbourhood park when she was dragged off a pathway into the forest by Ali, sexually assaulted and strangled.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence has not yet told the jury its theory of events.

Direct examination of the girl’s brother is set to continue on Wednesday.

MurderFirst Degree MurderJusticeIbrahim Aliibrahim ali trialTeen Murderb.c. teen murdercentral park murder
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices