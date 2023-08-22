Menu

Canada

Prince Albert, Sask. RCMP investigating Emma Lake homicide

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 7:09 pm
Phillip Okemow from Sturgeon Lake First Nation was found dead on MacIntosh Point in Emma Lake by Prince Albert RCMP. . View image in full screen
Phillip Okemow from Sturgeon Lake First Nation was found dead on MacIntosh Point in Emma Lake by Prince Albert RCMP. . DD
A 27-year-old man was found dead in Emma Lake, Sask., on Tuesday according to Prince Albert RCMP.

Phillip Okemow from Sturgeon Lake First Nation was found dead on MacIntosh Point in Emma Lake by Prince Albert RCMP.

An autopsy has already been conducted and his death is being labelled as a homicide.

Anyone who was with or had contact with Okemow on Sunday evening or Monday morning should contact their local police.

CrimeRCMPSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSuspicious DeathPrince Albert RCMPEmma Lake
