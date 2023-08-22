Prince Albert, Sask. RCMP investigating Emma Lake homicide

See more sharing options

A 27-year-old man was found dead in Emma Lake, Sask., on Tuesday according to Prince Albert RCMP.

Phillip Okemow from Sturgeon Lake First Nation was found dead on MacIntosh Point in Emma Lake by Prince Albert RCMP.

An autopsy has already been conducted and his death is being labelled as a homicide.

Anyone who was with or had contact with Okemow on Sunday evening or Monday morning should contact their local police.