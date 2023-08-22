Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Province to have facilitator looking into municipal government of Waterloo Region by Sept. 11

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 4:51 pm
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of Waterloo Region will soon have answers on the future of municipal governance in the area.

On Thursday, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark announced that regional facilitators will be appointed by Sept. 11.

These facilitators are looking into what should happen with the various levels of government in Waterloo, Durham, Halton, Niagara, York and Simcoe County.

“These facilitators will be tasked with assessing local governance structures in these communities to ensure they are prepared to support future growth and meet the needs of their residents, particularly when it comes to building homes and housing-enabling infrastructure,” a release from the province read.

Back in May, the province announced it would begin the process of eliminating the Region of Peel, placing the three municipalities it included alone.

A few weeks later, six regional councilors from Kitchener and Waterloo announced that they were pushing the province to amalgamate the region’s seven cities and townships.

Story continues below advertisement

“Waterloo Region has an outdated and cumbersome governance system that gets in the way of us achieving our true potential, and its time for change,” the group said in a letter pleading their case for the unification of Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and the four surrounding townships.

Trending Now

The province says that it is not automatic that Waterloo Region would be broken up but the facilitator will also be tasked with finding ways to eliminate anything considered to be holding up developers.

This will not be the first time the Ford government has looked at the municipal structure in Waterloo Region as there was talk they would amalgamate the three cities and four townships into an entity several years back.

More on Canada
Doug FordKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterlooCambridgeSteve ClarkAmalgamationmunicipal governmentDoug Ford CambridgeDoug Ford amalgamationDoug Ford amalgamation Kitchener WaterlooSteve Clark municipal reviewFOUG FORD MUNICiPAL REVIEW
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices