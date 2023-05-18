Menu

Canada

Ontario government to reconsider municipal structure in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 3:55 pm
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
On Thursday, the Ontario government said it is looking to dissolve the Region of Peel and will also be looking into the setups in other upper-tier municipalities in including Waterloo Region.

The province says it will announce a regional facilitator in the next few weeks to consider whether the regional government setup is meeting the needs of those living in the area.

“These facilitators will be tasked with reviewing whether the upper-tier government continues to be relevant to the needs of its communities or whether the lower-tier municipalities are mature enough to pursue dissolution,” the announcement from the province read.

The province says that it is not automatic that the region would be broken up again but the facilitator will also be tasked with finding ways to eliminate anything considered to be holding up.

This will not be the first time the Ford government has looked at the municipal structure in Waterloo Region as there was talk they would amalgamate the three cities and four townships into an entity several years back.

