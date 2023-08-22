Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Rainbow Stage cancels Tuesday’s performance of ‘The Little Mermaid’ due to illness

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 3:32 pm
Rainbow Stage.
Rainbow Stage. Facebook / Rainbow Stage
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The cast of Rainbow Stage’s The Little Mermaid was hoping to be ‘Under the Sea’ again Tuesday night, but instead they’re under the weather.

If you were planning on catching the 7:30 performance in Winnipeg, you’ll have to make other plans: the theatre company announced on social media that it has been forced to cancel the performance due to illness, with enough cast members calling in sick that it’s not able to replace them all with understudies.

Story continues below advertisement

Ticketholders can switch to another date, or if they can’t make any of the other dates, get a refund.

Trending Now

The Little Mermaid, based on the popular 1989 Disney film (itself based on a 19th Century Danish fairy tale), is set to run at Rainbow Stage until Sept. 3, and stars Julia Davis in the lead role as Ariel, with Josh Bellan as Prince Eric and Laura Olafson as the villain Ursula.

Click to play video: 'Manitobans loving “The Hockey Sweater” at Rainbow Stage'
Manitobans loving “The Hockey Sweater” at Rainbow Stage
More on Entertainment
DisneyillnessWinnipeg Theatrethe little mermaidRainbow Stageperformance cancelledplay cancelled
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices