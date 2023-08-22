Rainbow Stage cancels Tuesday’s performance of ‘The Little Mermaid’ due to illness

Send this page to someone via email

The cast of Rainbow Stage’s The Little Mermaid was hoping to be ‘Under the Sea’ again Tuesday night, but instead they’re under the weather.

If you were planning on catching the 7:30 performance in Winnipeg, you’ll have to make other plans: the theatre company announced on social media that it has been forced to cancel the performance due to illness, with enough cast members calling in sick that it’s not able to replace them all with understudies.

Ticketholders can switch to another date, or if they can’t make any of the other dates, get a refund.

The Little Mermaid, based on the popular 1989 Disney film (itself based on a 19th Century Danish fairy tale), is set to run at Rainbow Stage until Sept. 3, and stars Julia Davis in the lead role as Ariel, with Josh Bellan as Prince Eric and Laura Olafson as the villain Ursula.