Toronto PSW allegedly used client’s credit, debit cards for personal gain

A Toronto woman has been charged after allegedly using a client’s credit and debit cards for her own personal gain while working as a personal support worker, police say.

Toronto police said on May 5 at around 1:21 p.m., officers received a report of a fraud in the Pape Avenue and Aldwych Avenue area.

Officers said the victim had hired a woman to work as a personal support worker.

“While the accused was working for the victim, she used the victim’s credit cards and debit cards for her own personal gain,” police alleged in a news release.

According to police, between February and April, the woman allegedly spent a “large amount” of the victim’s money.

Police said a 25-year-old woman from Toronto has been charged with fraud exceeding $5,000 and two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.

She is scheduled to appear in court in September.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.