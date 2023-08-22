Toronto PSW allegedly used client’s credit, debit cards for personal gain

A Toronto woman has been charged after allegedly using a client’s credit and debit cards for her own personal gain while working as a personal support worker, police say.
Toronto police said on May 5 at around 1:21 p.m., officers received a report of a fraud in the Pape Avenue and Aldwych Avenue area.
Officers said the victim had hired a woman to work as a personal support worker.
“While the accused was working for the victim, she used the victim’s credit cards and debit cards for her own personal gain,” police alleged in a news release.
According to police, between February and April, the woman allegedly spent a “large amount” of the victim’s money.
Police said a 25-year-old woman from Toronto has been charged with fraud exceeding $5,000 and two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.
She is scheduled to appear in court in September.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
