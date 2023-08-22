No criminal charges for Halifax police officer who killed man pointing shotgun

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax Regional Police officer won’t face criminal charges for shooting dead a Dartmouth, N.S., man who was allegedly pointing a shotgun at police.

Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog says the officer thought his life was in danger and that he was justified to shoot the man on Aug. 27, 2022.

The Serious Incident Response Team says officers responded to a weapons complaint in Dartmouth, N.S., about a man who had refused to pay his taxi fare and had pointed a shotgun at the taxi driver.

The watchdog says that when officers arrived the man was on the front steps of his residence and refused to comply with police orders.

Instead, the man allegedly went into his home and returned outside with a shotgun, which he pointed toward the six officers.

Story continues below advertisement

The watchdog says one of the officers feared for his safety and the safety of his colleagues, and discharged his weapon, killing the man.

Police watchdog director Alonzo Wright says no charges are warranted against the officer.

The Serious Incident Response Team investigates serious incidents that arise from the actions of police in Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.