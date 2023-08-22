Menu

Crime

N.S. police watchdog says Truro officer faces sex assault and voyeurism charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2023 12:59 pm
Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog says it has laid four sex-related charges against a member of the Truro Police Service.

The Serious Incident Response Team says it was contacted on March 21 by police in Truro, N.S., about 80 kilometres northeast of Halifax, concerning an allegation of voyeurism against one of its officers.

The agency says that during its investigation it identified a second individual who made allegations of voyeurism against the same officer, in relation to a separate incident.

In both instances the complainants and the officer knew each other.

The agency says 29-year-old Const. JinHo Kim faces two counts of sexual assault and two counts of voyeurism.

The accused is to appear in court in Dartmouth, N.S., on Sept. 26 in relation to the second incident and has a second court appearance on Sept. 27 in Truro in relation to the initial allegations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.

