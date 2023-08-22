Adelaide Street North to be closed as of Wednesday for underpass rail lift

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown London, Ont., commuters might have to change travel plans as of Wednesday.

Adelaide Street North will be closed until the weekend between McMahen Street and Elias Street to lift the first two new rail bridges into place for the Adelaide Underpass project.

View image in full screen A map graphic showing the closure of Adelaide Street North between McMahen and Elias Streets. via City of London

The 72-hour closure comes as the city continues its reconstruction of the street from Elias Street to just north of McMahen Street, and Central Avenue from William Street to Elizabeth Street.

“The project is adding an underpass beneath the rail tracks, to allow traffic to continue flowing while trains are crossing; and adding intersection improvements and active transportation connections through the area, including wide multi-use paths on both sides of Adelaide Street,” the city wrote in a statement.

View image in full screen An artistic rendering showing the Adelaide Underpass from Central Avenue, facing north in London, Ont. via City of London

The reconstruction is a part of the city’s 2023 projects with a “focus on essential investments to upgrade aging underground infrastructure and build better connections for all through new transit-only lanes, bike and multi-use pathways, bridges and roads.”

According to developers, a crane will be removing part of the temporary rail bridge at Adelaide Street North and will place the new piece on the south side of the tracks. A second closure is also planned for late September to lift the remaining rail bridge piece into place on the north side of the tracks.

LTC routes 16 and 92 will be detoured along Piccadilly Street, William Street and Princess Street while the closure is underway.

The latest detour information can be found on the London Transit Detours and Stop Closure page.

All detours and the most up-to-date bus arrival information can be found on the LTC website.