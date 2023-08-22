Humane society’s afternoon at the pool for pooches returns to Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Unfortunately, we are in the waning stretch of summertime but that also means those in the Kitchener-Waterloo area can turn their focus toward falls events.

An annual fall ritual will return to the area on Sept. 10 as the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth’s annual Dash and Splash returns.

Dog owners can take their pooches to Kiwanis Park from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. for a swim in the city pool, which is normally full of humans.

An hour earlier, the event will open to small dogs under 25 pounds as well to give the wee ones a chance to enjoy the park.

“This is a fantastic event in support of our animals at the humane society,” stated HSKWSP director of development Nick Burke.

“It’s so much fun to watch the dogs enjoy a giant pool party, and this year we have fun for the whole family too.”

Several food trucks will also be on the grounds for those who wish to grab a bite while they are on site.

The event costs $15 per dog, although those wishing to take their pooch to the park can avoid the cost by raising $25, a move that also offers a chance to win a number of prizes.