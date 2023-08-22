Menu

Fire

10 people displaced, gelato shop and restaurant damaged in East Vancouver fire

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 11:59 am
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services crews work to extinguish a blaze at Commercial Drive and Graveley Street in East Vancouver on Tues. Aug. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services crews work to extinguish a blaze at Commercial Drive and Graveley Street in East Vancouver on Tues. Aug. 22, 2023. Global News
Ten people have been displaced from their homes, and a gelato shop and restaurant have been badly damaged after a fire in East Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out at the three-storey building on Commercial Drive at Graveley Street around 6 a.m., Vancouver Fire Rescue Services told Global News.

Some 35 firefighters were sent to contain the flames, and were able to do so by about 8 a.m.

In addition to  damaging the restaurant and gelato shop, heavy smoke damaged apartments on the top floor.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, fire officials said it appeared to have started in the restaurant.

– More to come

