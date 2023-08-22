10 people displaced, gelato shop and restaurant damaged in East Vancouver fire

Send this page to someone via email

Ten people have been displaced from their homes, and a gelato shop and restaurant have been badly damaged after a fire in East Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out at the three-storey building on Commercial Drive at Graveley Street around 6 a.m., Vancouver Fire Rescue Services told Global News.

Some 35 firefighters were sent to contain the flames, and were able to do so by about 8 a.m.

In addition to damaging the restaurant and gelato shop, heavy smoke damaged apartments on the top floor.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, fire officials said it appeared to have started in the restaurant.

