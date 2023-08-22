Pellet gun breaks neighbour’s window in Guelph’s north end

Guelph police say they’ve laid charges after a pellet gun was used to break a window in a north end neighbourhood.
Police said they were called to a home on Sunday after a woman reported that her neighbour was shooting pellets from his house.
No injuries are being reported but investigators said the caller’s window and shed were damaged.
The charges include possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.
A 15-year-old Guelph boy was held for a bail hearing and has a court date on Sept. 20.
