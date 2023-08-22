Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pellet gun breaks neighbour’s window in Guelph’s north end

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 22, 2023 11:26 am
A Guelph teen has been arrested after police said a pellet gun was used to break a neighbour's window at a north-end home on Sunday. View image in full screen
A Guelph teen has been arrested after police said a pellet gun was used to break a neighbour's window at a north-end home on Sunday. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say they’ve laid charges after a pellet gun was used to break a window in a north end neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to a home on Sunday after a woman reported that her neighbour was shooting pellets from his house.

No injuries are being reported but investigators said the caller’s window and shed were damaged.

Trending Now

The charges include possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

A 15-year-old Guelph boy was held for a bail hearing and has a court date on Sept. 20.

More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeMischiefPellet GunGuelph north endPellet gun Guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices