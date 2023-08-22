Pellet gun breaks neighbour’s window in Guelph’s north end

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say they’ve laid charges after a pellet gun was used to break a window in a north end neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to a home on Sunday after a woman reported that her neighbour was shooting pellets from his house.

No injuries are being reported but investigators said the caller’s window and shed were damaged.

The charges include possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

A 15-year-old Guelph boy was held for a bail hearing and has a court date on Sept. 20.