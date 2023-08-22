Suspect sought after attempted purse robbery of 81-year-old woman in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after an 81-year-old woman was followed across transit toward her home and then almost robbed of her purse.

Police said the incident happened on May 30 in the Christie and Bloor streets area.

Investigators said it was reported that a man had followed an 81-year-old woman from Chester Station to Christie Station and then to her home.

“The woman was attacked by the man and he attempted to steal her purse,” police say.

She sustained minor injuries in the attack, investigators said.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old. He has red/blonde hair and was wearing a black baseball hat, a black mask, a black sweater, a black backpack, grey jogging pants and black shoes at the time of the attack.

Police have released his image and are asking anyone with information to come forward.