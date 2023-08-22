Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after attempted purse robbery of 81-year-old woman in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 8:58 am
Suspect wanted in the robbery investigation. View image in full screen
Suspect wanted in the robbery investigation. Toronto police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after an 81-year-old woman was followed across transit toward her home and then almost robbed of her purse.

Police said the incident happened on May 30 in the Christie and Bloor streets area.

Investigators said it was reported that a man had followed an 81-year-old woman from Chester Station to Christie Station and then to her home.

“The woman was attacked by the man and he attempted to steal her purse,” police say.

She sustained minor injuries in the attack, investigators said.

Trending Now

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old. He has red/blonde hair and was wearing a black baseball hat, a black mask, a black sweater, a black backpack, grey jogging pants and black shoes at the time of the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have released his image and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

More on Crime
Bloor StreetToronto robberyrobbery torontoChristie StreetChester StationChristie Stationtoronto woman robbed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices