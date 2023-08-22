Menu

Canada

St. Mary’s First Nation in New Brunswick declares local state of emergency

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2023 7:41 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Aug 21'
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Aug 21
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Aug. 21 2023
St. Mary’s First Nation in New Brunswick says it has declared a state of local emergency effective immediately.

In a social media post, the First Nation says the community is facing escalating risks because of illegal drug activity, which endangers people, especially youth.

It says the next 48 hours are critical and has requested the community’s full co-operation.

The First Nation says additional information will follow in the coming days as a plan is finalized in collaboration with federal and provincial partners.

It has also asked its community members not to gather to look at police activity for their own safety.

Fredericton police did not immediately return a response for comment on what prompted the increased presence and patrols.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.

New BrunswickFrederictonState Of EmergencyFirst Nationdrug useFredericton policeLocal state of emergencySt. Mary's First Nation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

