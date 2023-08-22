Man arrested after allegedly throwing ‘softball-sized’ rocks at vehicles from Toronto bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 62-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly throwing “softball-sized” rocks at vehicles over a bridge.

Police said on Aug. 9 and again on Aug. 16, officers were called to Massey Square and Crescent Town Road, near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues, for reports of mischief.

Investigators said it was reported that a man would stand on the pedestrian bridge.

Police allege both times the man waited for a vehicle to approach under the bridge and would throw the large rocks at the vehicles causing damage to the windshield.

A 62-year-old Toronto man was arrested. He has been charged with two counts of mischief/property endangering life.