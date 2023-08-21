Benefit top-up will help around 1,350 people find housing, City of Toronto says

Send this page to someone via email

A top-up to the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit (COHB) will help around 1,350 people find housing and relieve pressure on Toronto’s shelter system, officials say.

The City of Toronto said in a news release Monday that new applications are being accepted following a one-time $13.4 million top-up to the COHB, funded by the City and the provincial government.

“These additional housing benefits will prioritize asylum seekers in addition to other people experiencing homelessness,” the City said.

Toronto’s emergency shelter system currently accommodates around 9,000 people each night, more than 35 per cent of whom are asylum seekers, the release said.

“This infusion of funding into the COHB will help more people access stable housing, and by enabling them to exit the shelter system, will create space for those in need of emergency shelter,” the City said.

Every year, Toronto receives a funding allocation from the province to support new applications through COHB. The City said this year, its allocation was exhausted in May.

The program was established in 2020 as part of the National Housing Strategy’s agreement with the province and provides assistance with rental costs in the private housing market, the City noted.

COHB pays the difference between 30 per cent of a household’s income and the average market rent in an area, the release continued, noting the COHB has previously seen “significant uptake” from asylum seekers.

“People deserve dignified access to shelter and housing, regardless of their status,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said.

“The City and Province moved quickly to expand the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit to help asylum seekers and other people experiencing homelessness access secure housing.”

She said that, while the program will make “an important difference,” calls for a federal, long-term solution would continue.

“We urge the federal government to step up and join our effort to support asylum seekers and refugee claimants,” Chow said.