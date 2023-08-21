Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Reconsider Dundas Street renaming, 3 former Toronto mayors tell Chow, council

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2023 3:07 pm
Three former Toronto mayors are asking the city to reconsider its decision to rename Dundas Street, in a letter where they question the practicality of the move and the research supporting it. A cyclist turns at an intersection on Dundas Street West, in Toronto, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. View image in full screen
Three former Toronto mayors are asking the city to reconsider its decision to rename Dundas Street, in a letter where they question the practicality of the move and the research supporting it. A cyclist turns at an intersection on Dundas Street West, in Toronto, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three former Toronto mayors are asking the city to reconsider its decision to rename Dundas Street, questioning the practicality of the move and the research supporting it.

In a letter to the current mayor and council, Art Eggleton, David Crombie and John Sewell say they don’t see a valid reason to remove the name of the powerful 18th century Scottish politician Henry Dundas from the street and argue there are more “appropriate ways” to spend the estimated $8.6 million the renaming will cost.

City council voted in 2021 to rename the street after thousands of people signed a petition noting Dundas’ actions to delay the abolition of slavery.

Dundas amended a 1792 resolution to endorse gradual rather than immediate abolition, then later as Secretary of War was considered a key architect of a policy to purchase thousands of slaves to bolster British ranks.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In the letter circulated to Mayor Olivia Chow and city council earlier this month, the former mayors argue Dundas was an abolitionist “doing the best he could” under challenging circumstances, suggesting his 1792 amendment was an interim measure to salvage the quest for abolition from defeat.

A city report based on interviews with 20 academic experts and a review of peer-reviewed literature says whether Dundas was viewed “cynically or as a pragmatist,” his actions “contributed to the perpetuation of the enslavement of human beings.”

More on Politics
TorontoCity of TorontoDundas StreetdundasDundas Street renamingJohn SewellArt EggletonDavid CrombieDundas renaming
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices