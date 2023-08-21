Veteran quarterback Collaros resumes practising with Blue Bombers

Send this page to someone via email

Veteran quarterback Zach Collaros is back practising with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Collaros was again leading Winnipeg’ starting offence Monday as the Bombers (8-2) began preparations to host the Montreal Alouettes (6-3) on Thursday night.

Collaros missed Winnipeg’s 19-18 road win over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night due to a neck injury. Dru Brown made the start, completing 17-of-27 passes for 171 yards.

Story continues below advertisement

Collaros was injured in the first half of Winnipeg’s 38-29 road victory over the Edmonton Elks on Aug. 10.

Brown entered the game with the Bombers trailing 22-0 but rallied the defending West Division champions by completing 17-of-24 passes for 304 yards with four touchdowns and an interception while adding a 15-yard run.