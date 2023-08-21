Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Veteran quarterback Collaros resumes practising with Blue Bombers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2023 3:20 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Veteran quarterback Zach Collaros is back practising with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Collaros was again leading Winnipeg’ starting offence Monday as the Bombers (8-2) began preparations to host the Montreal Alouettes (6-3) on Thursday night.

Collaros missed Winnipeg’s 19-18 road win over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night due to a neck injury. Dru Brown made the start, completing 17-of-27 passes for 171 yards.

Story continues below advertisement

Collaros was injured in the first half of Winnipeg’s 38-29 road victory over the Edmonton Elks on Aug. 10.

Brown entered the game with the Bombers trailing 22-0 but rallied the defending West Division champions by completing 17-of-24 passes for 304 yards with four touchdowns and an interception while adding a 15-yard run.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Zach Collaros Interview – Aug. 3'
RAW: Blue Bombers Zach Collaros Interview – Aug. 3
Related News
Winnipeg SportsCFLFootballWinnipeg Blue BombersZach CollarosWinnipeg FootballDru Brown
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices