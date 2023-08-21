Toronto man dies in Bracebridge motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead after a motorcycle collision on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge, Ont., over the weekend.

On Sunday around 10:30 a.m., Bracebridge OPP and other emergency first responders were at a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Muskoka Road 118 between Balls Drive and West Mall Road.

The 58-year-old rider of the motorcycle, from Toronto, has died.

257 people have died this year in collisions on OPP patrolled roads/trails/waterways. Over 10k charges of #ImpairedDriving or #StuntDriving laid this year well. pic.twitter.com/M332nGC3LD — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 21, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

OPP estimate that 257 people have died already this year in collisions in Ontario.

Muskoka Road 118 was closed in both directions while the OPP technical collision investigators and reconstructionists conducted their investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or may have digital evidence of the collision, and has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.