Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Toronto man dies in Bracebridge motorcycle crash

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 2:26 pm
Ontario Provincial Police's annual refresher course on motorcycle driving. April 16. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police's annual refresher course on motorcycle driving. April 16. Ontario Provincial Police
One man is dead after a motorcycle collision on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge, Ont., over the weekend.

On Sunday around 10:30 a.m., Bracebridge OPP and other emergency first responders were at a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Muskoka Road 118 between Balls Drive and West Mall Road.

The 58-year-old rider of the motorcycle, from Toronto, has died.

OPP estimate that 257 people have died already this year in collisions in Ontario.

Muskoka Road 118 was closed in both directions while the OPP technical collision investigators and reconstructionists conducted their investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or may have digital evidence of the collision, and has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

OPPCollisionFatal CrashCar crashMotorcycle CrashbracebridgeOntario Provincal PoliceMuskoka Road 118West Mall Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

