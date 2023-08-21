Menu

National

Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Saint John apartment shooting

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 11:03 am
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 38-year-old was killed Sunday morning.
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 38-year-old was killed Sunday morning. Nathalie Sturgeon/Global News
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 38-year-old in the 100-block of King Street East in Saint John, N.B.

The victim was shot in an apartment early Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived shortly after 5:30.

In a news conference Monday, Saint John Police Force spokesperson Sgt. Sean Rocca said a 31-year-old man who was known to the victim had fled the scene before police arrived, but he was arrested during a traffic stop later that morning.

The suspect, Zakkary Hyulett Reed, was charged with first-degree murder during a court appearance Monday morning.

Rocca said police do not believe this was a random act of violence and do not believe there are other suspects.

“The evidence gathered up until this point suggests that there was only one person responsible for the offence,” he said. “However, the investigators continue to collect evidence … so that can change.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saint John Police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are not naming the victim out of respect for his family.

According to the police force, this was the first homicide in Saint John this year. There were two in 2022.

