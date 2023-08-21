Man shot after argument in downtown Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the downtown area following an argument early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to College Street and Spadina Avenue just before 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators said there was an argument between two or three men prior to the shooting. One person pulled out a gun and fired at the victim, police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

No suspect description was available but officers are looking for two suspects, police said.

Spadina Avenue is closed from College Street to Nassau Street.

