Man shot after argument in downtown Toronto: police

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the downtown area following an argument early Monday.
Emergency crews were called to College Street and Spadina Avenue just before 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Investigators said there was an argument between two or three men prior to the shooting. One person pulled out a gun and fired at the victim, police said.
Police said when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
No suspect description was available but officers are looking for two suspects, police said.
Spadina Avenue is closed from College Street to Nassau Street.
