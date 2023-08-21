Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot after argument in downtown Toronto: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 6:39 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the downtown area following an argument early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to College Street and Spadina Avenue just before 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators said there was an argument between two or three men prior to the shooting. One person pulled out a gun and fired at the victim, police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

No suspect description was available but officers are looking for two suspects, police said.

Spadina Avenue is closed from College Street to Nassau Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto PoliceShootingToronto shootingShooting TorontoCollege StreetSpadina AvenueDowntown shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices