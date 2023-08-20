Police investigating after bear spray and BB gun incident in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a bear spray and BB gun incident at a residence in northeast Calgary.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, two people were shooting at a house with a BB gun at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said someone heard the shots and stepped outside to confront the suspects when they were sprayed with bear spray.

A man in his 30s was treated by EMS paramedics, police said.

The suspects took off and police are still searching for them, the Calgary Police Service spokesperson said.