Crime

Police investigating after bear spray and BB gun incident in northeast Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 20, 2023 8:10 pm
Police are investigating a bear spray and BB gun incident at a residence in northeast Calgary.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, two people were shooting at a house with a BB gun at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said someone heard the shots and stepped outside to confront the suspects when they were sprayed with bear spray.

A man in his 30s was treated by EMS paramedics, police said.

The suspects took off and police are still searching for them, the Calgary Police Service spokesperson said.

