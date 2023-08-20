Menu

Crime

Suspect in custody after fatal early morning Hope, B.C. shooting

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 20, 2023 2:04 pm
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team View image in full screen
File photo of homicide investigators. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to Hope B.C. where a man was found dead early Sunday morning. Clayton Little / Global News
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Hope, B.C., after a man was found dead by police.

On Aug. 20, shortly before 3 a.m., the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment RCMP (UFVRD) were called to the 59400-block of St. Elmo Road in Hope, after a report of a shooting.

Police say they located a 28-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. UFVRD secured the scene and have begun speaking with witnesses.

A suspect, who was identified at the beginning of the investigation, has now been found and arrested and investigators believe there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed and will be working with UFVRD, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

In a Sunday media release, investigators said they have identified the victim and are working to notify the family.

“IHIT is thankful to the members of the Hope RCMP who responded quickly and were able to ensure the area was safe ands secure,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

