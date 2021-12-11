Menu

Crime

Vancouver police canvas neighbourhood after body found in Kitsilano residence

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 5:08 pm
Vancouver police on scene in Kitsilano's Tatlow Park where a body was located Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Vancouver police on scene in Kitsilano's Tatlow Park where a body was located Saturday morning. Global News

A waterfront park in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood was the site of a major police presence after a body was found in a residence Saturday morning.

Investigators taped off a section of Tatlow Park, including the caretaker’s residence, at 3rd Avenue and Bayswater Street. Officers were seen canvassing door to door in the area.

A forensics team was also on-site.

A Vancouver police spokesperson said it was too soon to say if the death was suspicious or not, and that officers were actively investigating.

More to come…

