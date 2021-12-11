Vancouver police canvas neighbourhood after body found in Kitsilano residence

A waterfront park in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood was the site of a major police presence after a body was found in a residence Saturday morning.
Investigators taped off a section of Tatlow Park, including the caretaker’s residence, at 3rd Avenue and Bayswater Street. Officers were seen canvassing door to door in the area.
A forensics team was also on-site.
A Vancouver police spokesperson said it was too soon to say if the death was suspicious or not, and that officers were actively investigating.
More to come…
