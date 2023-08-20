Menu

Fire

Candle blamed for early Sunday house fire in Winnipeg

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 20, 2023 1:04 pm
Winnipeg fire crews at an early morning blaze on Flora Street in August 2023. View image in full screen
Winnipeg fire crews at an early morning blaze on Flora Street in August 2023. Global News
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding residents to be careful when burning candles after a fire broke out in a home on Inkster Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Fire crews went to a two-storey residence in the 200 Block of Inkster Boulevard just before 3 a.m. where they found smoke coming from the house. Crews put out the fire at 3:19 a.m.

Everyone got out of the home safe and no one was injured, officials said in a media release.

The cause of the fire is believed to be improper use of a candle, the release continued. Residents are asked to practice caution when burning candles, including not leaving them unattended and keeping them away from flammable materials such as decorations, curtains, or other combustible material like bedding or cushions.

Click to play video: 'Holiday candle safety tips'
Holiday candle safety tips

 

Winnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceInkster Boulevardcandle firecandle safetySunday Morning Firecity of winnipeg fire
