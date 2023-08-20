Menu

Crime

Mississauga police charge real estate agent with sexual assault, more victims possible

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 20, 2023 3:04 pm
Police released an image of the real estate agent and said there may other victims. View image in full screen
Police released an image of the real estate agent and said there may other victims. PRP / Handout
Police in Mississauga have charged a real estate agent with sexual assault and fear there could be more victims.

Peel Regional Police said a man met someone as part of a real estate meeting around Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue West in Mississauga at some point in August.

It is alleged the man sexually assaulted the victim during the real estate meeting.

A man from Milton, Ont., was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault. The charge has not been proven in court.

“The accused currently works as a real estate agent and provides career and investment counselling for prospective realtors in the Mississauga area,” investigators said.

“The investigation is ongoing, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.”

Police released an image.

