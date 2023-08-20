Menu

Rod Stewart cancels Saskatoon show following opener performance

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 20, 2023 1:43 pm
Sir Rod Stewart
Sir Rod Stewart. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns
Rod Stewart and his band never stepped on stage in Saskatoon Saturday night after the opening band for his concert performed, according to the SaskTel Centre and disappointed fans.

“Rod Stewart did not take the stage due to a vocal cord injury that he suffered during his warm-ups prior to taking the stage,” said SaskTel Centre spokesperson Cheri Hamilton.

A performance by opener Cheap Trick riled up the crowd.

Excited fans grabbed drinks and merchandise during intermission before it was announced that Stewart would never appear on stage.

“Last-minute notice was given because as with any injury, they are sudden and unexpected,” Hamilton explained.

This was not Stewart’s first cancellation in Saskatoon.

In 2022, the band announced a tour but was suddenly hit with production delays, postponing the tour until 2023.

The 2022 tour included a Sept. 14 stop in Saskatoon.

