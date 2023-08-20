Rod Stewart cancels Saskatoon show following opener performance

Send this page to someone via email

Rod Stewart and his band never stepped on stage in Saskatoon Saturday night after the opening band for his concert performed, according to the SaskTel Centre and disappointed fans.

“Rod Stewart did not take the stage due to a vocal cord injury that he suffered during his warm-ups prior to taking the stage,” said SaskTel Centre spokesperson Cheri Hamilton.

A performance by opener Cheap Trick riled up the crowd.

Good thing I ❤️ @cheaptrick – they put on a good show, but headliner cancelled during intermission. Thanks @rodstewart – you blew us off last year for a more lucrative US tour, now you cancelled with 10mins notice. Hotel rooms, gas, food, merch. Not a cheap trick by any stretch! pic.twitter.com/RGCjf72ylH — Tammy Walton Grant (@tama_bam) August 20, 2023

Excited fans grabbed drinks and merchandise during intermission before it was announced that Stewart would never appear on stage.

“Last-minute notice was given because as with any injury, they are sudden and unexpected,” Hamilton explained.

This was not Stewart’s first cancellation in Saskatoon.

In 2022, the band announced a tour but was suddenly hit with production delays, postponing the tour until 2023.

The 2022 tour included a Sept. 14 stop in Saskatoon.