See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has died after crashing into a pole in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Around 1:30 a.m. officers with Peel Regional Police were called to a collision in the area of Steeles and Finch avenues.

Police said a vehicle had driven into a pole and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers were urged to avoid the intersection overnight while a heavy police presence remained.