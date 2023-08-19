Winnipeg Jets sign defenceman Logan Stanley to one-year contract

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Logan Stanley to a one-year contract.
The deal is worth US$1 million.
Stanley, 25, had three points (one goal, two assists) in 19 games for the Jets during the 2022-23 season.
He also played in one playoff game for Winnipeg.
The Waterloo, Ont., native was a first-round pick (18th overall) of the Jets in the 2016 draft.
The six-foot-seven, 228-pound Stanley has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 114 career games for Winnipeg.
