Sports

Blue Jays activate Bichette from 10-day IL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2023 2:56 pm
CINCINNATI – The Toronto Blue Jays have activated shortstop Bo Bichette from the 10-day injured list.

He has also been made available for tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Toronto sits a half-game behind Seattle for the third and final American League wild-card spot.

Bichette was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo having dealt with right knee patellar tendonitis. He last played on July 31 in a 4-2 loss to Baltimore.

The two-time all-star leads the AL in hits (144) and is second in batting average (.321). He also has 17 homers and 59 RBIs, both good for second on the Blue Jays behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto also designated infielder Paul DeJong for assignment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

