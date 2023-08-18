Ross Moore Lake wildfire near Kamloops expected to be fanned by wind

Send this page to someone via email

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning near Kamloops, B.C., could show growth Friday, officials warned.

2:59 ‘Everybody feels it’: How crews battling B.C.’s wildfires are coping with tragedy

“There has been growth along the southeast area of the fire. In the dense fir stand, fire behaviour is diminishing when the fire reaches grassland. All growth has been south of Long Lake Road and Harlequin Lake,” BC Wildfire said.

“Fire activity has not increased on the southwest flank, south of Lac Le Jeune. There is currently minimal fire activity in this area.”

Sustained winds upwards of 20 km/h from the north Friday were expected to cause additional growth to the south and increased fire behaviour in areas where the fire continues to smoulder, the wildfire service said.

On Thursday, 40 properties in the Lac La Jeune area, specifically Copper Desert Country and Grasslands areas, are now on an evacuation order. The full list of properties affected can be found below.

An additional 352 properties in the TNRD remain on evacuation alert.

The new orders follow BC Wildfire issuing an Area Restriction Order in the vicinity of the fire, which took effect at noon Thursday. It will be enforced until noon on Aug. 31.

With the order in place, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area unless, among other things, they are working to suppress the fire or live in the area, are not under an evacuation order, or doing agricultural work.

BC Wildfire said in its Thursday update that peak winds are expected to occur during the heat of the day and the risk will shift with a new weather system moving in.