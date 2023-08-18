Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Quinte Conservation warns of high water flows in water safety statement

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 7:15 pm
Dog near water in a field on Quinte Conservation property. View image in full screen
A dog at Quinte Conservation. Global News file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterflow in the Skootematta River and Consecon creek are the highest ever recorded for the two waterways in the month of August according to Quinte Conservation.

The provincial organization has issued a water safety statement for the Quinte Conservation Watershed.

The conservation authority attributes the high water levels to above average rainfall over the summer, and states the first two weeks of August has brought rainfall greater than what is usually seen in the entire month.

The high water levels could impact docks but the conservation authority doesn’t expect damage to residences.

Quinte conservation is recommending that property owners secure loose items, boats and docks to the shoreline or remove them entirely.

Summer rainfall can also cause beaver dam washouts leading to sudden water level changes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The statement also advises people to stay clear of dams, the high water flows are creating dangerous hydraulic conditions that could trap individuals.

Quinte Conservation says it will continue to monitor forecasts and conditions, issuing statements as needed.

A water safety statement indicates high water flows in the area and unsafe banks along the waterways that could pose dangerous conditions for anglers, boaters, swimmers, children and pets but flooding isn’t expected.

 

 

More on Science and Tech
KingstonnewsBellevilleRainfallRiversLakesWaterwaysWatershedQUinte Conservationwater safety statement

Sponsored content

AdChoices