Quinte Conservation warns of high water flows in water safety statement

Waterflow in the Skootematta River and Consecon creek are the highest ever recorded for the two waterways in the month of August according to Quinte Conservation.

The provincial organization has issued a water safety statement for the Quinte Conservation Watershed.

The conservation authority attributes the high water levels to above average rainfall over the summer, and states the first two weeks of August has brought rainfall greater than what is usually seen in the entire month.

The high water levels could impact docks but the conservation authority doesn’t expect damage to residences.

Quinte conservation is recommending that property owners secure loose items, boats and docks to the shoreline or remove them entirely.

Summer rainfall can also cause beaver dam washouts leading to sudden water level changes.

The statement also advises people to stay clear of dams, the high water flows are creating dangerous hydraulic conditions that could trap individuals.

Quinte Conservation says it will continue to monitor forecasts and conditions, issuing statements as needed.

A water safety statement indicates high water flows in the area and unsafe banks along the waterways that could pose dangerous conditions for anglers, boaters, swimmers, children and pets but flooding isn’t expected.