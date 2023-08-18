Kingston’s Queen Street closure extended due to unexpected development

Send this page to someone via email

A busy road in downtown Kingston, Ont., will stay closed to thru-traffic for a little longer.

One block of Queen Street between Montreal and Sydenham streets will remain closed until next Tuesday. The road work began on Aug. 14 to add gas, water and sewer services to a new condo being developed on Queen Street.

The work was supposed to be completed by the 17th but that’s been extended due to some complications related to the age of the underground pipes.