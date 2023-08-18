Menu

Canada

Kingston’s Queen Street closure extended due to unexpected development

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 4:29 pm
Queen Streets closure is extended a few more days due to an expected delay. View image in full screen
Queen Streets closure is extended a few more days due to an expected delay. Global News
A busy road in downtown Kingston, Ont., will stay closed to thru-traffic for a little longer.

One block of Queen Street between Montreal and Sydenham streets will remain closed until next Tuesday. The road work began on Aug. 14 to add gas, water and sewer services to a new condo being developed on Queen Street.

The work was supposed to be completed by the 17th but that’s been extended due to some complications related to the age of the underground pipes.

