Gun and several weapons seized after Saskatoon police stop armed suspect

A 19-year-old man is facing several charges after Saskatoon police received a report early Thursday of a man pointing a gun at another person.

The Saskatoon Police Service was called to the 300 block of Shillington Crescent around 5:30 a.m. and found a suspect carrying a backpack and a machete.

Officers chased the man on foot and saw him throw the machete in nearby garbage.

Police say the man disregarded commands to stop and fled into the 700 block of Hart Road where he was arrested.

The backpack was found nearby and had a gun, hunting knife and a expandable baton.