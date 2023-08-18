Menu

Crime

Gun and several weapons seized after Saskatoon police stop armed suspect

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 4:10 pm
Saskatoon police arrested a 19-year-old Thursday on weapons charges. File / Global News
A 19-year-old man is facing several charges after Saskatoon police received a report early Thursday of a man pointing a gun at another person.

The Saskatoon Police Service was called to the 300 block of Shillington Crescent around 5:30 a.m. and found a suspect carrying a backpack and a machete.

Officers chased the man on foot and saw him throw the machete in nearby garbage.

Police say the man disregarded commands to stop and fled into the 700 block of Hart Road where he was arrested.

The backpack was found nearby and had a gun, hunting knife and a expandable baton.

Saskatchewan News Saskatoon News Saskatoon Police Service Gun Weapons Knife Machete
