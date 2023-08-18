Toronto FC looks to build off 3-week break as CF Montreal comes to town

Toronto FC returns to action Sunday after a three-week layoff that followed a disastrous July. And interim coach Terry Dunfield says his team understands what’s expected when CF Montreal comes to BMO Field.

“We as a club know we owe the fans a performance,” said Dunfield. “And I don’t think there could be a better game than Montreal at home.”

Firing Bob Bradley as coach and sporting director on June 26 did not arrest TFC’s nosedive. Toronto (3-11-10) lost six straight in July in all competitions while being outscored 13-0.

TFC’s goal drought now stands at 619 minutes, dating back to Deandre Kerr’s 11th-minute strike in a 2-1 loss at New England on June 24 — Bradley’s last game at the helm.

Toronto has lost a franchise-record eight straight in all competitions and is winless in 11 games (0-8-3) since a 2-1 victory over D.C. United on May 27. TFC has just one win in its last 17 outings (1-12-4).

Story continues below advertisement

Both Montreal and Toronto are coming off lengthy layoffs after failing to get out of the group stage of the Leagues Cup. Montreal has been off since July 26 while Toronto last played July 30.

Dunfield says it’s been like “a mini-pre-season.”

“On the physical side, last week we hit some new personal bests, which is great,” he said. “On the tactical side, we’ve continued to grow nicely. And then I think on the culture side, we’re working hard to become more of a united team. And hopefully you’ll see that on Sunday.”

Montreal (9-12-2) arrives in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, one place and one point below the playoff line. Toronto is another four places and 10 points below.

Montreal’s form has also been rocky of late with just one win in its last seven outings (1-4-2) in all competitions. Montreal has struggled on the road all season (1-9-2), collecting five of a possible 36 points. It has scored just five goals on the road while being blanked in nine of the 12 away games.

On the plus side, Montreal has won three straight over Toronto and is 5-1-0 in the last six league meetings. Toronto has lost twice already to Montreal this season, beaten 2-1 on May 9 at BMO Field in Canadian Championship play and 2-0 on May 13 in league play at Stade Saputo.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal coach Hernan Losada takes little from those results, saying both teams have evolved since then.

“It’s an important game for both teams,” said the Argentine native. “Every point counts. From now on, every point is a golden point and we will go to Toronto with the best expectations, trying to do a very good game to be able to come back with points.”

The break has allowed Toronto’s walking wounded to recover.

Captain Michael Bradley, who has been sidelined since early April with a hamstring injury, is ready to play. Italian star Lorenzo Insigne and Spanish veteran Victor Vazquez returned to training this week.

That news drew a big smile from Dunfield.

“It’s really lifted training this week. There’s quality there, for sure. There’s mentorship. And just their presence in training’s been great. Michael’s been with us for the full three weeks. Our Kyle Lowry’s back,” he added, referencing the former Toronto Raptor floor general, who is now with the Miami Heat.

Dunfield said Insigne and Vazquez would be assessed Saturday to determine their availability.

Toronto will be without goalkeeper Sean Johnson, who broke his hand in training this week. El Salvador international Tomas Romero is expected to deputize while Johnson is out.

Story continues below advertisement

“One thing that’s nice about the squad now is there’s competition for places,” said Dunfield. “Tomas was pushing Sean on the training pitch. I thought he was excellent against St. Louis (on July 8 when Johnson was with the U.S. at the Gold Cup). So I think he’s ready for this opportunity.”

Johnson was scheduled to see a hand specialist Friday in Atlanta to determine whether surgery was needed. The club’s initial word was he would be out four to six weeks.

Greg Ranjitsingh, the club’s No. 3 ‘keeper and midfielder Latif Blessing are both out with lower body injuries.

Toronto has new options at forward with German Prince Owusu and South African international Cassius Mailula in the fold. Owusu appears more likely to hit the ground running this weekend with three weeks training with the team under his belt. Mailula’s start was delayed slightly due to paperwork issues.

Montreal is missing Honduran international forward Romell Quioto (hamstring).