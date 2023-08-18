Crater Creek wildfire burning south of Keremeos, B.C., grows to 220 square kilometres

Send this page to someone via email

The Crater Creek wildfire burning southwest of Keremeos has been listed at 22,000 hectares —or 220 square kilometres — as of Friday morning.

The fire, around 18 kilometres southwest of Keremeos, was previously listed at 14,000 hectares on Thursday, which depicts rapid growth overnight.

Officials are expected to give an update on the Crater Creek wildfire at 2 p.m. Friday.

3:19 B.C. wildfires: Evacuation alerts and updates changing as McDougall Creek wildfire grows

BC Wildfires Service staff said the fire is burning in steep and dangerous terrain, which is posing a significant challenge for crews. There are 37 firefighting personnel, multiple pieces of heavy equipment and structure protection personnel at the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Forecast weather is leading officials to believe there will be fire growth on Friday.

“The Kamloops Fire Centre is preparing for a dry cold front that is forecast to move into the province (Friday), adding instability, potential for dry lightning strikes and strong gusting winds,” BC Wildfire Service staff said.

“These winds may cause rapid growth and fast rates of spread on existing fires, and recent hot and dry weather has made fuels susceptible to new wildfire starts.”

The public is being reminded to be cautious, remain situationally aware of active wildfires and be prepared for aggressive fire behavior over the next two days.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has issued an evacuation order for six properties in Electoral Area “G”.

That includes Electoral Area “G” along the Similameen River on the west side of Highway 3 from 3675 Highway 3 to 4355 Highway 3, Suncatchers RV Park, Riverside MH Park and Lucky R MH Park.

There is also an evacuation alert that has been issued by the regional district.

The alert is in effect for the following areas:

From 10 Avenue and Highway 3 along the west/south side of Highway 3 to the Lower Similameen Indian Band boundary.

From 3175 River Road going west along River Road and north to the Similkameen River, travelling to 205 Ashnola Road.

Along the east/north side of Highway 3 from the Lower Similkameen Indian Band boundary up to 4354 Highway 3.

Properties past 4354 Highway 3 on both sides of Highway 3 up to but not including addresses 4625 Highway 3.

In total, 19 properties are on the evacuation order and 189 properties are on alert, in RDOS managed areas.

Story continues below advertisement

1:03 Village of Lytton under alert, orders issued for wildfires in Fraser Canyon region

Earlier Thursday, Lower Similkameen Indian Band Chief Keith Crow said at least one home had been destroyed by the fire.

“We lost a structure this morning, about 6:30 a.m.,” Crow said in an interview with Global News, later confirming it was a home.

“It did have fire protection around it and on it. We still lost the structure.”

The resident was home despite being under an evacuation order, but Crow said the man and his sons escaped, stating, “He’s the one who called me.”

According to Crow, 36 homes on First Nation land were ordered to evacuate.

Crow said he’s upset the home was lost, adding he voiced his opinions to BC Wildfire Service and provincial officials.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday afternoon, the Upper Similkameen Indian Band issued an evacuation alert for Chuchuwayha 2 Reserve as well as all properties on both sides of Highway 3 spanning from Rustic Camping north to 5971 Highway 3.

An emergency reception centre is open at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton. Residents under evacuation order can call 250-486-1890 for ESS Services.

If you are on an evacuation alert or order, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for ESS Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

If you have questions about evacuees, please call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225.

— With files from Global Okanagan’s Doyle Potenteau