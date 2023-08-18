New Year’s disappearance of Zachery Lefave added to N.S. rewards program

Send this page to someone via email

The 2021 disappearance of Zachery Lefave has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program.

In a release, the Department of Justice said a reward of up to $150,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lefave’s disappearance.

“We hope by adding this case to the rewards program, we will receive new information that could help provide family members and other loved ones with answers,” said Brad Johns, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in the release.

“Investigators are asking for the public’s help on behalf of the family. I urge anyone with information to please come forward.”

View image in full screen Zachery Lefave was last seen walking on Highway 334 in Plymouth, Yarmouth County, in the early morning hours of January 1, 2021. Nova Scotia Department of Justice

Lefave was 20 years old when he was last seen walking on Highway 334 in Plymouth, Yarmouth County, early in the morning of Jan. 1, 2021.

He is described as white, 5’9 and 175 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and brown facial hair.

Investigators believe there are people who have information that have not yet come forward, the release said.

In March of 2021, Lefave’s family told Global News they were just looking for answers.

“It’s been really rough, just not knowing where he is,” his cousin Kimberly Morton said at the time. “He just was there the night before. He left his grandmother’s house New Year’s Eve night, told her ‘Happy New Year, gram,’ and that was the last of him.”

Anyone with information is asked to all the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).