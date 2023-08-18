Menu

Entertainment

Special Olympics Saskatchewan fundraiser looks to Free Our Finest

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 3:48 pm
Officers in Saskatoon are stuck up on scaffolding trying to raise money for Special Olympics Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Officers in Saskatoon are stuck up on scaffolding trying to raise money for Special Olympics Saskatchewan. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
The Free Our Finest fundraising event is taking place in Saskatoon over three days to help raise funds for Special Olympics Saskatchewan.

It takes place at the Walmart parking lot at 1706 Preston Ave. North and will have officers from the Saskatoon Police Service and Highway Patrol up on a scaffolding, raising money to be set free.

Hotdogs, pop and merchandise will be available at the fundraiser as well.

A fundraising goal of $20,000 has been set for the weekend event, and Special Olympics athletes will be there to meet the public and share their stories.

The event started Friday at 10 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m. It will also be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Police in Saskatoon are raising money for Special Olympics Saskatchewan over the weekend. View image in full screen
Police in Saskatoon are raising money for Special Olympics Saskatchewan over the weekend. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
