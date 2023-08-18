Menu

Canada

Ozempic may soon be hard to find in Canada as supplier cites shortage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2023 12:26 pm
New weight loss craze
WATCH: The diabetes medicine Ozempic has become extremely popular in Hollywood to lose weight – Jun 29, 2023
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer said Friday.

Novo Nordisk said it is experiencing a temporary supply disruption with the Ozempic its one-millagram injection pen.

It said the shortage is due to a combination of global supply constraints and increased demand for the drug.

Health Canada said intermittent shortages are expected from late August to early October.

Both Health Canada and Novo Nordisk say the 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg doses of Ozempic remain available for patients with Type 2 diabetes.

They say pharmacists are encouraged to limit refill prescriptions to a 30-day supply.

More to come

© 2023 The Canadian Press

