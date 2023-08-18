Menu

Crime

Man charged after sexual assault reported at Aurora fast food restaurant: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 12:24 pm
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault at a fast food restaurant in Aurora, police say.

York Regional Police said on Aug. 4, at around 9:10 p.m., a female victim was in a restaurant on First Commerce Drive when an unknown suspect approached her and touched her in a sexual manner without her consent.

Police said on Thursday, a suspect was arrested.

Trending Now

A 32-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been charged with sexual assault and three counts of breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

