S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late Friday morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading as gains in the energy sector were offset by losses in technology and base metals.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.41 points at 19,808.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 38.15 points at 34,512.98. The S&P 500 index was down 6.20 points at 4,364.16, while the Nasdaq composite was down 66.28 points at 13,250.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.79 cents US compared with 73.94 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was down 30 cents at US$79.60 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.00 at US$1,921.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.70 a pound.