6 people taken to hospital after car goes off road in Pictou County: police

Six people were transported to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, after a single-vehicle crash in a Pictou County, N.S., community on Thursday night.
In a media release, police said they responded to a report of a crash on Gairloch Road in Union Centre at about 11:45 p.m., when they learned that a Kia Rio left the road, drove through a ditch and across a private property, and came to a rest in a tree line.
“The Rio was occupied by six people at the time of the crash, four females and two males,” police said.
“All six suffered injuries, ranging from minor to life-threatening, and were transported to hospital.”
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene of the incident and police say the investigation is ongoing.
Gairloch Road has reopened after being closed for several hours following the crash.
